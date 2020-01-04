Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Wraps up 2019 with 1,207 yards

Lindsay ran for 1,011 yards and seven touchdowns on 224 carries during the 2019 season. He added 196 yards on 35 receptions.

Lindsay looked like a franchise cornerstone coming out of a surprise 2018 season, but was unable to meet his 2018 output despite averaging more than a touch more per game. His 4.7 yards per touch in 2019 were a full yard less than 2018. The issue wasn't a lack of big plays, Lindsay had eight plays of 20 or more yards in 2019, just one fewer than 2018. Instead, the issue appears to have been yard before contact. Lindsay averaged 3.1 yards before contact in 2018 as compared to 2.1 in 2019, the potential product of teams selling out to stop him in 2019. Expect more familiarity with a new offense, a more consistent passing attack and improved health along the offensive line -- particularly the presumed return of little-used right tackle Ja'Wuan James -- to help Lindsay improve on what was still a very solid sophomore campaign.