Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Wraps up 2019 with 1,207 yards
Lindsay ran for 1,011 yards and seven touchdowns on 224 carries during the 2019 season. He added 196 yards on 35 receptions.
Lindsay looked like a franchise cornerstone coming out of a surprise 2018 season, but was unable to meet his 2018 output despite averaging more than a touch more per game. His 4.7 yards per touch in 2019 were a full yard less than 2018. The issue wasn't a lack of big plays, Lindsay had eight plays of 20 or more yards in 2019, just one fewer than 2018. Instead, the issue appears to have been yard before contact. Lindsay averaged 3.1 yards before contact in 2018 as compared to 2.1 in 2019, the potential product of teams selling out to stop him in 2019. Expect more familiarity with a new offense, a more consistent passing attack and improved health along the offensive line -- particularly the presumed return of little-used right tackle Ja'Wuan James -- to help Lindsay improve on what was still a very solid sophomore campaign.
More News
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Heads into offseason healthy•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Tops 1,000 yards on year•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Breaks century mark, scores TD•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Has season-worst game•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Finds end zone in high-scoring win•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Held in check vs. Chargers•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
Injury Report: Wild Card Round
As you get ready for Wild Card weekend playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, top picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Harry-Brown comparisons haunt NE
An uncomfortable N'Keal Harry-A.J. Brown comparison is one of the interesting storylines in...
-
DFS plays for Wild-Card Weekend
While other Fantasy options have ended, DFS keeps rolling. Jamey Eisenberg helps make lineup...
-
Top 20 players for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 20 players for 2020 from each of our experts.