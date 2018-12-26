The right wrist injury that will force Lindsay to miss the Broncos' season finale involves torn ligaments around the scaphoid bone, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Per the report, surgery is a likely outcome for Lindsay, with Klis suggesting that the running back's injury entails a 4-to-6 month recovery. Based on that estimate, it's possible Lindsay could be available for non-contact work during next season's OTAs and subsequently be ready for start of training camp. While the injury ends the undrafted rookie's campaign on a sour note, Lindsay was an unexpected fantasy stalwart in 2018, logging 192 carries for 1,037 yards and nine rushing TDs in 15 games, while adding 35 catches on 47 targets for 241 yards and another score. He's on track to head the Denver backfield once again in 2019, but this coming weekend, Royce Freeman figures to dominate the team's early-down work, with Devontae Booker slated to maintain his change-of-pace role.