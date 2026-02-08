Robinson recorded 12 tackles (six solo), including 0.5 sacks and one pass defensed in six games with Denver in 2025.

Robinson operated as a depth option at outside linebacker for the Broncos' formidable defense in his first season, as the rookie played just 150 defensive snaps in 2025. The Alabama product joined one of the strongest defenses, featuring arguably the best pair of edge rushers in the league in Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto, so it stands to reason that the 24-year-old would struggle to see the field consistently. Denver's elite talent at the position should allow the Broncos to take their time in developing Robinson, so he'll look to take a step forward and use his explosiveness in a backup role once again in 2026.