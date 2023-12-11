Meinerz (illness) was released from a Los Angeles hospital and will fly back to Denver on Monday, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Meinerz was suffering from an irregular heartbeat during the first half of Sunday's win over the Chargers and was taken to a local hospital for precautionary measures, where he remained overnight. His release and ability to fly home is certainly good news for the 25-year-old, although it's still uncertain how this will affect the remainder of his 2023 campaign.