The Broncos listed Meinerz (illness) as a full participant in their estimated practice report Tuesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Meinerz left Sunday's game against the Chargers at the end of the first half and was taken to the local hospital out of precaution as he was experiencing an irregular heart beat. Head coach Sean Payton noted Tuesday that Meinerz "is healthy and is going to be fine." His practice participation this week will indicate his status for Saturday's game against the Lions.