The Broncos signed Meinerz to a four-year, $80 million contract Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The deal includes $45 million in guaranteed money, per Rapoport. Meinerz was slated to head into the final season of his rookie deal but will now be a part of Denver's offensive line for the foreseeable future. He earned the big contract by ascending to the ranks of the league's top young linemen over the past two campaigns.