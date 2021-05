The Broncos selected Meinerz in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 98th overall.

Perhaps Meinerz will need some development time after spending his college years at Wisconsin-Whitewater, but in terms of athletic tools, he couldn't be much more gifted as an interior offensive-line prospect. At a bulky 6-foot-3, 320 pounds, Meinerz posted a 4.99-second 40, 32-inch vertical and 111-inch broad jump, all of which are superb marks. Meinerz is a high-upside guard prospect.