Meinerz (shoulder) did not appear on Monday's estimated injury report, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Meinerz suffered a shoulder injury late in Sunday's 31-13 win over the Colts, but he appears to be all set to play in Thursday's matchup with the Chargers. The 26-year-old will operate in a his typical role as Denver's starting right guard in the divisional contest.
