Meinerz (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against the Colts, Ryan McFadden of The Denver Post reports.
Meinerz suffered the shoulder injury in the second half, making it a greater challenge for him to make it back onto the field before the game's conclusion. Matt Peart is a candidate to see an increase in workload in his absence.
