Broncos' Quinn Meinerz: Remains out
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Meinerz (hamstring) will not play Thursday against the Colts, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Meinerz will miss another game due to a lingering hamstring injury that also kept him out for Week 4. In his absence, Luke Wattenberg will likely draw the start at right guard.
