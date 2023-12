Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports that Meinerz was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Chargers due to a heart rate issue.

Meinerz went to the locker room with trainers just before halftime. Gabriel notes that Meinerz was transported to the local hospital out of precaution after the right guard was experiencing heart rate issues. In his absence, Luke Wattenberg has taken over at right guard for the rest of Sunday's contest.