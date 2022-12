Meinerz (eye) has been downgraded to out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Meinerz was poked in the eye on the Broncos' first possession of the game, according to Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com. While the severity of this issue is still unclear, the second-year offensive lineman will have a full week to recover before Denver faces the Rams on Christmas Day. Expect Tom Compton to continue filling in at right guard for the time being.