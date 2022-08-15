The Broncos activated Gregory (shoulder) off the active/PUP list Monday, and he returned to practice in a limited fashion, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

Gregory began training camp on the PUP list after undergoing offseason surgery to mend an issue with his rotator cuff. Given he's returning to practice as a limited participant, he'll likely have a ramp up period before he's cleared for game action. However, he appears to still be on track to make his Broncos debut during Week 1 of the regular season. Over his last three healthy seasons in Dallas, Gregory totaled 15.5 sacks across 36 appearances.