Gregory (shoulder) will play Sunday against the Texans, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Gregory has been dealing with a shoulder injury since before the season started. He was active Week 1, but he was limited to just 23 snaps, and then he finished this week with limited practices. However, he'll suit up Sunday and should draw the start at weakside linebacker.
