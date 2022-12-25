Gregory (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Rams, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
After failing to practice all week due to knee soreness, Gregory is now in line to suit up and likely contribute as a rotational linebacker in Sunday's contest versus the Rams.
