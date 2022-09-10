Gregory (shoulder) is officially questionable for Monday's Week 1 game against the Seahawks, Ben Swanson of the Broncos' official website reports.
Gregory drew the questionable designation follow three consecutive limited practices. Thus, he is looking like a true game-time decision. Nik Bonitto and Aaron Patrick would be candidates to see snaps in his place should he ultimately have to sit out.
