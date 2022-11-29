Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said that Gregory (knee) "might need a little bit more time" before coming on IR this season, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Gregory injured the meniscus in his right knee during Denver's Week 4 loss to the Raiders and had an arthroscopic surgery to address this issue. While the typical recovery timeline for this relatively minor procedure is 2-4 weeks, he has yet to be designated to return since going on injured reserve Oct. 4. Gregory signed a five-year, $70 million contract with the Broncos in March and recorded nine tackles, including two sacks, over the first four games of the season, though he'll now have just six more weeks to return before the end of the 2022 regular season.