Gregory (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Texans, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Gregory was active for the season opener, but he played just 23 snaps and landed back on the injury report Wednesday as a non-participant. He returned to practice in a limited fashion Thursday and will have a shot at suiting up in Week 2. Even if he plays, it's possible the veteran linebacker is limited against Houston as he continues to work his way back from the rotator cuff surgery he had in March.