Gregory (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
That now makes 21 Broncos placed on injured reserve to start the season, easily the most in the NFL. The 29-year-old played in just six games this season as Gregory also was placed on injured reserve earlier this year after undergoing surgery to trim his meniscus. He ends the 2022 season with just two sacks and 19 total sacks, hardly figures expected after joining the franchise on a five-year, $70 million deal this offseason.
