The NFL suspended Gregory and Rams guard Oday Aboushi one game each for their participation in a skirmish that broke out after Denver's loss on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Pending an appeal, it seems likely that Gregory will have to sit out of the Broncos' game at Kansas City in Week 17. If that is in fact the case, Jonathon Cooper will probably start on the edge across from Baron Browning on Sunday.
