Gregory is expected to be released by the Broncos, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Gregory has served a rotational role in the team's linebacker corps this season, recording nine tackles (four solo) and a sack through the team's first four games. The Nebraska product signed a five-year, $70 million contract with the team last offseason, but was held back by injuries last season and has been unable to make the impact he was expected to.