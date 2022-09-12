Gregory (shoulder) is expected to play Monday at Seattle, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Gregory logged three consecutive limited practices in the week leading up to Denver's season opener, but it sounds like he'll probably be ready to go by game time. He should get some solid opportunities to pursue Geno Smith, but Nik Bonitto and Aaron Patrick are presumable candidates to fill in if Gregory is on a snap count or ends up sitting out after all.
