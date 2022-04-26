Gregory (shoulder) is at the Broncos' voluntary veteran minicamp, but he isn't participating as he continues his rehab process, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Gregory underwent an arthroscopic procedure to address a rotator cuff issue in his shoulder during March and is expected to spend the team's offseason program rehabbing his shoulder, with the expectation that he'll be ready for coming season. The recent free-agent signee recorded 19 tackles, six sacks and three forced fumbles with the Cowboys during the 2021 campaign.