Gregory (shoulder) did not participate at OTA's on Monday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Gregory's absence was expected, as he underwent an arthroscopic procedure in March to address a rotator cuff issue. The former Cowboy inked a five-year $70 million deal with the Broncos in March, and is expected to be ready for training camp.
More News
-
Broncos' Randy Gregory: Not participating in workouts•
-
Broncos' Randy Gregory: Had shoulder scoped•
-
Broncos' Randy Gregory: Now slated to join Broncos•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Inks five-year deal with Dallas•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Priority re-signing for Dallas•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Needs knee surgery•