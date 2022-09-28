Gregory tallied three tackles and a sack in Sunday's 11-10 win over the 49ers.
Gregory had one of four takedowns of 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo as Denver moved to 2-1 on the season. After signing a five-year, $70 million deal in the offseason, Gregory has thus far provided the pass-rushing lift the Broncos anticipated with two sacks, two forced fumbles and six quarterback pressures through three games.
More News
-
Broncos' Randy Gregory: Records first sack of 2022•
-
Broncos' Randy Gregory: Active Sunday•
-
Broncos' Randy Gregory: Deemed questionable for Sunday•
-
Broncos' Randy Gregory: Will play Monday•
-
Broncos' Randy Gregory: Likely to play against Seahawks•
-
Broncos' Randy Gregory: Considered questionable•