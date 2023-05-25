Gregory was practicing with the team on Thursday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Gregory finished the 2022 campaign on injured reserve due to a knee injury. However, it appears the 30-year-old is now fully healed and ready to compete. A healthy Gregory, who missed a total of 11 games last season, would be a major boon for the Broncos' defense moving forward.
