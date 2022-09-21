Gregory registered three tackles (two solo), one sack and one forced fumble during Sunday's 16-9 win over the Texans.

After Davis Mills completed back-to-back 20-yard passes in the fourth quarter, Gregory got into the backfield for a strip-sack on the ensuring play, but Houston retained possession. The 2015 second-round pick got off to a slow start with his new squad, but he wrecked havoc on the Texans defense throughout Week 2 (three QB hits, one TFL and one sack). Gregory will look to continue his strong play against the 49ers on Sunday night.