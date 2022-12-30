Gregory (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Kansas City, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Although Gregory had his one-game suspension reduced to a fine, he was unable to practice this week due to a knee injury. Jonathon Cooper will likely see increased playing time against the Chiefs.
