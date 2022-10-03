Gregory (knee) will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of his injury, Jeff Legwold of ESPN reports.

Gregory suffered a right knee injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Raiders and he will now have a greater understanding of his status moving forward after Monday's MRI. The 29-year-old has produced nine tackles including two sacks while forcing two fumbles over the first four games of the season. If he's forced to miss any time, Nik Bonitto stands to garner an increase in snaps at weakside linebacker.