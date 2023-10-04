The Broncos are expected to release Gregory on Wednesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Denver will cut Gregory lose after he was bypassed for the start at outside linebacker in the Week 4 win over the Bears in favor of Nik Bonitto. Gregory still played 47 percent of the snaps on defense and totaled three tackles, but the Broncos seem inclined to increase Bonitto's role after he tallied four tackles and 2.5 sacks in the win over Chicago. Gregory signed a five-year, $70 million contract with Denver last offseason, but he was held back by injuries in 2022 and will move on from the Broncos having accrued just three sacks over 10 total games with the club.