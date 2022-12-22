Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said Gregory did not practice Thursday due to knee soreness, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.
Gregory was sidelined on IR for nine games after he underwent surgery for an injured meniscus, but he was activated Week 15 and played 20 defensive snaps during Sunday's win over the Broncos. However, it appears he's still not fully healthy after sitting out practice Wednesday and Thursday with knee soreness. Hackett also said Thursday that he hope Gregory will be able to play in Sunday's game against the Rams, according to Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com, though the defensive end's status on Friday's final injury report will provide a more definitive outlook on his availability.
