Gregory (shoulder) will begin training camp on Denver's PUP list, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Apparently Gregory still hasn't fully recovered from the surgery he underwent in March to mend an issue with his rotator cuff. There's still no concrete timetable for his return, but his absence from the first few days of camp is likely mostly precautionary, and he'll still probably be ready to go at some point before Week 1.
