Gregory (knee) did not participate at practice Friday ahead of Sunday's game at the Rams, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Gregory has not practiced all week, so his outlook as it pertains to potentially playing in Week 16 is bleak. If his lingering knee soreness keeps him sidelined Sunday, Jonathon Cooper should draw another start on the edge across from Baron Browning.
