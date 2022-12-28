Gregory's one-game suspension stemming from a post-game skirmish Sunday against the Rams has been reduced to a $50,000 fine, Grant Gordon of NFL.com reports.
Gregory, who logged two tackles versus Los Angeles, will thus be available for Sunday's game against Kansas City. Overall, the Broncos strongside linebacker has recorded 12 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles over the course of six games this season.
