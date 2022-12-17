Denver activated Gregory (knee) from its injured reserve list Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, Ben Swanson of the Broncos' official site reports.

After missing Denver's last nine games recovering from a surgery for a meniscus injury he underwent in Week 4, Gregory appears poised to play in Week 15. He'll probably be eased back into action, but he should eventually provide a big boost to a Broncos defense that was already playing very well.