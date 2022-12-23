Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Friday that Gregory (knee) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Rams, with his status likely to come down to a game-time decision, George Stoia III of The Denver Gazette reports.

Gregory hasn't practiced all week due to a sore knee, but he apparently still has a chance of suiting up Sunday. Given that he returned to action for last week's win over the Cardinals after missing the previous 10 games while recovering from surgery to address a meniscus injury to his right knee, it's probably more likely than not that the Broncos hold him out Christmas Day as a precaution.