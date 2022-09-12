Gregory (shoulder) is active Monday against the Seahawks, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Gregory was able to log limited practices throughout the week leading up to the game. The 29-year-old started camp on the PUP list, as he recovered from a rotator cuff procedure he had in March. Gregory should draw the start at weakside-linebacker.
