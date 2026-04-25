The Broncos selected Murdock in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 257th overall.

Murdock (6-foot-2, 232 pounds) is an example of a player with a poor athleticism grade but heaps of football ability otherwise. Murdock's skill level as a linebacker is uncommon, because in his last two years at Buffalo he accumulated 298 tackles, including 30 for a loss and seven sacks. Murdock also somehow punched out 17 fumbles in his last three seasons. Very few collegiate linebackers live in the backfield as often as Murdock did. The limitation with Murdock is his athleticism, which grades below average thanks to a 4.79-second pro day 40 and poor jumps (31.5-inch vertical, 114-inch broad jump). Murdock already proved he can play if his athleticism can hold up at a given level of competition, so if he turns out a steal for the Broncos it wouldn't be fair to call it a complete surprise.