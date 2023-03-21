site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: broncos-riley-dixon-inks-deal-with-denver | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Broncos' Riley Dixon: Inks deal with Denver
By
RotoWire Staff
Mar 21, 2023
at
2:17 pm ET
•
1 min read
Dixon signed a contract with the Broncos on Tuesday.
Dixon joined the Rams ahead of the 2022 campaign and averaged 41.7 net yards per punt and landed 19 inside the 20-yard line. The eighth-year punter has played for three different teams and currently holds a career 45.8-yard average.
More News
04/05/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
03/11/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
11/23/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
11/19/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
12/08/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
04/21/2018
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Football Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 23 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 11 min read
Chris Towers
• 11 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read