Moss was unavailable for practice Thursday due to a back injury, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Moss apparently "tweaked" something in his back at practice earlier in the week according to head coach Sean Payton, but the cornerback is expected to be back in action at some point during next week's OTAs. Entering his second season in the NFL, Moss will compete with the likes of Damarri Mathis and Ja'Quan McMillian for reps behind primary cornerbacks Patrick Surtain and Levi Wallace in 2024.