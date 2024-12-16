Moss (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Moss has missed the Broncos' last two games, and now Denver has a short week ahead of Thursday night's game versus the Chargers. Kris Abrams-Draine got the start opposite Patrick Surtain against Indianapolis with Moss sidelined and would likely be in line for another start should Moss need to miss a third straight contest.
