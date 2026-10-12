Moss (ribs) was listed as a limited participant on the Broncos' estimated practice report Monday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official website reports.

Moss was unavailable for Sunday's 23-17 win over the Chargers as a result of an injury to his ribs that he suffered in Week 4. The cornerback was unable to practice at all last week, so Monday's estimated participation is a step in the right direction. Moss will have two more chances to officially practice before Thursday's matchup with the Seahawks.