Moss (knee) was a full participant in Denver's practice Tuesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.
Moss managed to return to practice after having missed the team's past three games with a knee injury. The 24-year-old is trending towards playing in Saturday's matchup versus the Bengals, where he will look to help slow down Cincinnati's high powered offense.
