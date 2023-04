The Broncos selected Moss in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 83rd overall.

Moss was a productive corner at Iowa with 11 career interceptions, and he put himself on the Day 2 radar with an impressive pre-draft process highlighted by a solid showing at the Senior Bowl and a strong workout at the combine (4.45 40, 39-inch vertical). He can play on the boundary or at nickel in the Denver secondary.