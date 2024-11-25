Speaking with the media after the team's win over the Raiders on Sunday, coach Sean Payton said Moss (knee) suffered an MCL injury versus Las Vegas, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Moss was injured in the second quarter Sunday and was unable to return for the second half. Levi Wallace filled in opposite Patrick Surtain at cornerback for Denver. Payton believes Moss did avoid a serious injury. Moss will have eight days to try and get ready for next Monday night's Week 13 date with the Browns.