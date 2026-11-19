Moss (concussion) signed a four-year contract extension with the Broncos on Thursday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Per Tom Pelissero of Netflix, the deal is worth $67 million and keeps Moss on the Broncos' books through 2030. A 2023 third-round draft pick, Moss has started in all 39 of his appearances over his first three-plus seasons in Denver and leads the NFL with 19 pass breakups since the start of the 2025 campaign, per Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com. With 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain under contract through 2029, the Broncos should have one of the league's top cornerback tandems in place for the next several seasons. Moss is currently listed on the Broncos' Week 11 injury report while he recovers from a concussion sustained in a Nov. 8 win over the Panthers, but he was a full participant Wednesday and looks likely to clear the five-step protocol ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders.