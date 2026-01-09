Moss posted 80 tackles (57 solo), including 1.0 sacks, 19 passes defensed and one interception over 17 games in 2025.

Moss finished a solid third season with the Broncos, leading the team in passes defensed and recording the first sack of his young career. The 25-year-old cornerback's 80 tackles counted for the third-highest total among Broncos defenders behind only linebacker Alex Singleton (135) and safety Talanoa Hufanga (106). Playing opposite of arguably the best corner in the game in Patrick Surtain, Moss did a solid job helping to make Denver's secondary one of the strongest units in the league this season. The Iowa product will enter the final year of his rookie deal next season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2027. Moss should continue to stay busy during the 2026 campaign as offenses choose to shy away from throwing in Surtain's direction.