Moss (abdomen) was a full participant at practice Thursday ahead of Sunday's game versus the Commanders, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

After being forced to sit out of Week 1 action with a sports hernia, Moss will be available for Week 2 should Denver call his number. Moss is long, fast and twitchy, but it remains to be seen what kind of impact he'll be able to make out of the gate.