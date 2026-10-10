Moss (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

The Broncos will be without both starting outside corners in Moss and Patrick Surtain (ankle), so Kris Abrams-Draine and Jahdae Barron will both step into starting roles for Sunday's AFC West tilt. Moss was unable to practice all week due to his rib injury, and he faces an uphill battle to return for Week 6 against the Seahawks, given the short turnaround for a Thursday night game.