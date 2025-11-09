Moss registered five tackles (four solo) during the Broncos' 10-7 win over the Raiders on Thursday.

Moss was working through a minor ankle injury leading up to Thursday's game, but that didn't appear to bother him as he played all 60 defensive snaps. The third-year corner has recorded at least five stops in five of his last six games and is up to 48 tackles (35 solo) and 10 pass defenses through 10 regular-season games.